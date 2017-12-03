Homicide No. 120 this year in KC — another victim who is more than just a number

More Videos 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams Pause 0:45 Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:45 86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 1:03 Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 3:27 "Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down..." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets. The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets. kmyers@kcstar.com

