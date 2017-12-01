Cedric D. Ford
Crime

Wrong place, wrong time for convicted Kansas City felons

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 02:02 PM

Two Kansas City men face federal gun charges after they drove up to a house under police surveillance in an unrelated case.

They didn’t go easy though, according to court documents.

One was arrested after a foot chase, and the other was taken into custody after a high-speed vehicle chase that ended with a police car being struck and the suspect vehicle rolling into another yard.

Trevontae L. Stewart, 24, and Cedric D. Ford, 28, are each charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers from a joint task force of police and federal agents were watching a house in the 2400 block of Cypress Avenue on Wednesday when Stewart and Ford pulled up in a Dodge SUV, according to court documents.

As officers approached, Stewart got out and started running but stopped and surrendered a short time later. A .40-caliber handgun was found in the backyard of a house Stewart had run into before his arrest, according to the documents.

Ford remained in the SUV but then drove off along the sidewalk. He allegedly continued speeding and driving recklessly until the SUV hit a Kansas City detective’s vehicle.

The SUV rolled several times before ending up in a yard in the 4100 block of East 26th Street, according to the documents.

Ford was taken to a hospital for treatment. Another .40-caliber handgun was found on the ground next to the rolled vehicle.

Both men have prior felony convictions and cannot legally possess a firearm.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

