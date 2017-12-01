A guy gets on a KCATA bus saying something about ISIS...

There are a number of things to learn from surveillance recordings on a KCATA bus.
One, you never know what kind of strangeness is ahead when someone gets on the bus.
Two, the drivers keep their cool.
Three, there are a lot of cameras on a bus — and they capture audio, too.
Case in point:
A bus is stopped at a traffic light at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 21, when a man on the sidewalk begins calling, “Hey!”
“Hey what?” the woman driver responds, opening the door. “This is not a bus stop.”
The man gets on anyway and starts fumbling with money and a bus pass and ranting something about ISIS. His hand is bleeding.
The driver refuses to help him and he calls her a bitch.
“Get off my bus, sir,” the driver says.
The man sits down behind the driver and continues to fumble with his money. Another passenger offers him a bandage and he rebuffs her.
“I want to get downtown,” he says.
The driver calls a supervisor. The man tries again to give her his bus pass.
“I’m not taking that,” she says calmly. “I’m not touching that. And you are getting off my bus.”
The man leans in and spits on the driver before getting off the bus.
“He spit on me, too,” another passenger says. “He done lost his mind.”
The driver describes the man to her supervisor on the phone. “He’s got a gun, I think.”
“It’s a flashlight,” a passenger corrects.
“He’s got a flashlight and he’s holding it like a gun,” the driver explains.
The man moves off into the dark, heading east on 35th Street.
“He’s a sick man,” someone says.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
