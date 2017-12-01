Woman guilty of stealing car at KCK gas station with sleeping toddler inside

A 30-year-old woman pleaded no contest Friday to the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old who was asleep in a car she stole from a Kansas City, Kan., gas station.
Karri Reich entered the plea in Wyandotte County District Court as part of an agreement in which attorneys will recommend a sentence of four years and nine months in prison.
A co-defendant who pleaded guilty to robbery was previously sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.
In July, Reich stole a car that had been left running outside of a gas station at Seventh Street and Riverview Avenue. The little girl was asleep in the backseat.
After a frantic search, she was found safe in the car, which was abandoned in rural Leavenworth County.
Reich was initially charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and theft.
Her sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
