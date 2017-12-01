Karri Reich
Karri Reich Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
Karri Reich Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Woman guilty of stealing car at KCK gas station with sleeping toddler inside

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 11:58 AM

A 30-year-old woman pleaded no contest Friday to the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old who was asleep in a car she stole from a Kansas City, Kan., gas station.

Karri Reich entered the plea in Wyandotte County District Court as part of an agreement in which attorneys will recommend a sentence of four years and nine months in prison.

A co-defendant who pleaded guilty to robbery was previously sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

In July, Reich stole a car that had been left running outside of a gas station at Seventh Street and Riverview Avenue. The little girl was asleep in the backseat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After a frantic search, she was found safe in the car, which was abandoned in rural Leavenworth County.

Reich was initially charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and theft.

Her sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

    A driver fleeing Kansas City police wrecked in the front yard of a residence in the 4400 block of Paseo, after reaching speeds of 80mph in an effort to evade police. Video by Glenn Rice and John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police
Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 1:51

Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe
Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing 1:00

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing

View More Video