Man sentenced for role in kidnapping of 3-year-old girl in KCK

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 3 years and eight months in prison for his role in the kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from outside a Kansas City, Kan., gas station.
Tyler Letzig was sentenced in Wyandotte County District Court where he pleaded guilty in September to robbery for his role in the July incident.
A woman who was with Letzig that day allegedly stole a vehicle from the gas station at 7th Street and Riverview Avenue. The 3-year-old was asleep in the vehicle when it was taken.
The little girl was later found safe with the stolen vehicle in a secluded area of Leavenworth County.
The woman, Karri Reich, remains in jail. She is charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and theft.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
