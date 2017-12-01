Hospital officials in contempt for not providing records in case of slain KCK captain

A judge said Friday he will find Larned State Hospital officials in contempt for not turning over records of the man charged with the murder of a Kansas City, Kan., police captain.
Wyandotte County District Judge Wes Griffin said the hospital has not responded to repeated requests for records it has on Jamaal Lewis, who is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 killing of Capt. Robert David Melton.
Griffin said other mental health experts need the records to determine whether Lewis is competent to stand trial. The judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys have all requested the records from the state hospital.
“Unfortunately, and in my opinion ridiculously, those requests have not been met,” the judge said.
Griffin said he was reluctant to enter a contempt of court order and would wait until Monday to send the notice.
“I don’t know what else to do,” Griffin said.
Lewis has undergone several evaluations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial, including one at Larned and another by an independent expert for the defense.
None of the evaluation results have been made public.
Defense attorney Jeff Dazey said Friday that a defense expert has prepared a report, but he needs the requested records to complete it. Prosecutors have also retained their own expert to evaluate Lewis, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Tatum.
Lewis, 21, faces a potential death sentence if convicted in the killing of Melton. Wyandotte County prosecutors have not said if they will seek the death penalty.
Melton was killed on July 19, 2016, while attempting to stop a suspect in an earlier drive-by shooting.
Recently, employees at Larned State Hospital received a memo instructing them that they needed permission from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the agency that oversees the psychiatric facility, before speaking to Kansas legislators. The restriction likely violates a state law that protects whistleblowers, according to the union that represents state workers.
