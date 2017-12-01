Captain Robert David Melton
Captain Robert David Melton Kansas City, Kan., Police Department
Captain Robert David Melton Kansas City, Kan., Police Department

Crime

Hospital officials in contempt for not providing records in case of slain KCK captain

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 11:32 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A judge said Friday he will find Larned State Hospital officials in contempt for not turning over records of the man charged with the murder of a Kansas City, Kan., police captain.

Wyandotte County District Judge Wes Griffin said the hospital has not responded to repeated requests for records it has on Jamaal Lewis, who is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 killing of Capt. Robert David Melton.

Griffin said other mental health experts need the records to determine whether Lewis is competent to stand trial. The judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys have all requested the records from the state hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
jamaal lewis
Jamaal Lewis
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

“Unfortunately, and in my opinion ridiculously, those requests have not been met,” the judge said.

Griffin said he was reluctant to enter a contempt of court order and would wait until Monday to send the notice.

“I don’t know what else to do,” Griffin said.

Lewis has undergone several evaluations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial, including one at Larned and another by an independent expert for the defense.

None of the evaluation results have been made public.

Defense attorney Jeff Dazey said Friday that a defense expert has prepared a report, but he needs the requested records to complete it. Prosecutors have also retained their own expert to evaluate Lewis, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Tatum.

Lewis, 21, faces a potential death sentence if convicted in the killing of Melton. Wyandotte County prosecutors have not said if they will seek the death penalty.

Melton was killed on July 19, 2016, while attempting to stop a suspect in an earlier drive-by shooting.

Recently, employees at Larned State Hospital received a memo instructing them that they needed permission from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the agency that oversees the psychiatric facility, before speaking to Kansas legislators. The restriction likely violates a state law that protects whistleblowers, according to the union that represents state workers.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

More Videos

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Pause
Watch: Bleeding man gets on a KCATA bus saying something about ISIS and spits on driver, passenger (warning strong language) 2:02

Watch: Bleeding man gets on a KCATA bus saying something about ISIS and spits on driver, passenger (warning strong language)

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:38

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:03

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened

'Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down...' 3:27

"Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down..."

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco 2:46

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco

Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed 2:19

Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed

Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 1:51

Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe

  • Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed

    KCK Capt. Robert Melton was shot at 22nd and Haskell in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday and by 2:45 p.m. one person was in custody and police had detained another person. He was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. on July 19, 2016. Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted at 2:02 p.m., “We have an officer shot at 22nd & Haskell. Start prayers, unknown condition.” The officer was in critical condition. Multiple suspects ran from the scene, according to police radio traffic.

Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed

KCK Capt. Robert Melton was shot at 22nd and Haskell in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday and by 2:45 p.m. one person was in custody and police had detained another person. He was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. on July 19, 2016. Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted at 2:02 p.m., “We have an officer shot at 22nd & Haskell. Start prayers, unknown condition.” The officer was in critical condition. Multiple suspects ran from the scene, according to police radio traffic.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Pause
Watch: Bleeding man gets on a KCATA bus saying something about ISIS and spits on driver, passenger (warning strong language) 2:02

Watch: Bleeding man gets on a KCATA bus saying something about ISIS and spits on driver, passenger (warning strong language)

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:38

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:03

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened

'Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down...' 3:27

"Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down..."

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco 2:46

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco

Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed 2:19

Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed

Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 1:51

Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe

  • Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

    A driver fleeing Kansas City police wrecked in the front yard of a residence in the 4400 block of Paseo, after reaching speeds of 80mph in an effort to evade police. Video by Glenn Rice and John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video