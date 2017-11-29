86-year-old KCK bar owner ‘Frankie D’ fought car thief before being dragged, killed

More Videos

86-year-old carjacking victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Pause
Elderly man killed KCK carjacking 0:54

Elderly man killed KCK carjacking

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco 2:46

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:03

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened

'Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down...' 3:27

"Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down..."

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot 0:50

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot

What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 0:31

What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School

  • 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

    Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO

Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO Allison Long, Tony Rizzo The Kansas City Star
Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO Allison Long, Tony Rizzo The Kansas City Star

Crime

86-year-old KCK bar owner ‘Frankie D’ fought car thief before being dragged, killed

By Glenn E. Rice, Toriano Porter And Tony Rizzo

The Kansas City Star

November 29, 2017 11:28 AM

The 86-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man killed while trying to fight off a car thief Wednesday was a long-time owner of a bar and grill.

Frank Davila was known as Frankie D, the name of the bar and grill he owned on Kansas Avenue for more than 40 years, according to his son, Frankie Davila.

“He fought back,” Davila said of his father. “He went out in a blaze of glory.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kansas City, Kan., police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after he confronted someone trying to steal his pickup truck in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured.

The carjacker fled in the vehicle, a red 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, which was later found unoccupied across the state line in Kansas City. Authorities are trying to identify the owner or occupants of a white Infinity with a black trunk lid seen leaving the scene.

Infiniti 1
Authorities are trying to identify the owner or occupants of a white Infinity with a black trunk lid seen leaving the scene.
Kansas City Police Department

His son said that Davila had just gone to breakfast with his sister and had dropped her off at her house when he was attacked.

The elder Davila grew up just around the corner from where he was killed. He served in the U.S. Army for four years in the 1950s.

His son said he was committed to the community and went out of his way to spend his money with local businesses.

He owned the bar and grill while also working for 46 years for the Santa Fe Railroad.

He was active and about a decade ago was featured in a newspaper article with a picture of him on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“He lived a great life,” his son said. “He lived life to the fullest.”

Davila was also friends with many Kansas City, Kan., police officers, and his son said Wednesday that he was confident his father’s killers would be brought to justice.

“They messed with the wrong guy,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

86-year-old carjacking victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Pause
Elderly man killed KCK carjacking 0:54

Elderly man killed KCK carjacking

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco 2:46

Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:03

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened

'Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down...' 3:27

"Off-duty KCK officer advises the suspect is down..."

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot 0:50

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot

What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 0:31

What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School

  • 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

    Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO

86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

View More Video