86-year-old KCK bar owner ‘Frankie D’ fought car thief before being dragged, killed

86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO Allison Long, Tony Rizzo The Kansas City Star

