Mission police stop speeding car, find body of fatally shot woman inside

Police pulling over a car for speeding in Mission early Tuesday found the body of a 28-year-old woman who had been fatally shot.
Mission police spotted the speeding car and pulled it over about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the exit ramp of Interstate 35 and Antioch Road.
Police found the body of Tanna K. Moyer inside the car.
Police determined that Moyer, of Overkand Park, had been shot near Seventh Street Trafficway and Armstrong Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Kan. An acquaintance was rushing the woman to a hospital, according to Kansas City, Kan., police.
Moyer’s sister, Katie Lynn, died in 2013 at the age of 22, according to an online obituary. It was not known Tuesday how Katie Lynn Moyer died.
Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating Tanna Moyer’s homicide and asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
