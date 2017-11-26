‘I thought I was going to die’: Shoppers in terror as off-duty officer kills armed man at Lenexa Costco

More Videos 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco Pause 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 1:20 How to avoid danger while running or walking outside 0:17 Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers 4:00 Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 1:35 Slain Police Officer Gary Michael's escort arrives in Clinton, Mo. 4:02 Dispatch audio from the shooting of Clinton, Mo., Police Officer Gary Michael 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 0:58 "To think that it happened here is crazy." 0:53 Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco An off-duty officer shopping at the Lenexa Costco on Sunday confronted and fatally shot a man brandishing a firearm inside the store, police say. An off-duty officer shopping at the Lenexa Costco on Sunday confronted and fatally shot a man brandishing a firearm inside the store, police say. Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

An off-duty officer shopping at the Lenexa Costco on Sunday confronted and fatally shot a man brandishing a firearm inside the store, police say. Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star