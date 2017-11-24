Suspect in beating of Jackson County officer was jailed for ‘fun’ police chase

The man charged with critically injuring a Jackson County corrections officer this week was in jail for eluding police in a wild high-speed chase.
Johnny R. Dunlap had been jailed since late September on charges stemming from the incident in April, according to court records. Dunlap, 20, had been charged with resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving without a license in that case.
On Thursday, he was charged with first-degree assault for the attack that left the corrections officer hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not publicly identified the officer.
In the April case, Kansas City police spotted Dunlap driving the wrong way on a one way street with a gas pump nozzle hanging from his gas tank, according to court documents.
When police tried to pull him over, he sped away, running lights and stop signs, according to the allegations in the documents.
At one point, he drove at officers. Eventually his car struck a large concrete planter and was disabled. He attempted to flee on foot, but was caught by police.
Dunlap allegedly told the officers that he had run from them because it was “fun.” Inside the car, officers found a bag containing an unknown powder.
Dunlap told the officers he was a drug dealer and the drugs were his, according to the documents.
Police say that around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dunlap assaulted a corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center for several minutes with numerous items, including a plastic cone. The corrections officer was unconscious for much of the assault.
According to court records, detectives interviewed Dunlap after the assault. “During the interview, Dunlap claimed he assaulted the victim due to pent up anger toward his perception of racism towards him for being black,” the probable cause statement read. “Dunlap could not point to specific events or an action where the victim was acting (in) a racist manner except for saying he (the victim) did not want to be black.”
Dunlap then told detectives he assaulted the victim due to mental health issues and claimed to be disagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He said he “heard voices telling him to go get him and that he deserves to have his (butt) beat,” the statement read.
At the end of the interview, Dunlap told detectives he wanted to apologize to the victim if he survives.
