Crime

Mental exam sought for man accused of dismembering his wife

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 24, 2017 09:31 AM

The attorney for a man charged with dismembering his wife’s body is asking for a mental health exam to determine whether his client is competent to stand trial.

Justin Todd Rey is charged in Jackson and Johnson counties in connection with the discovery of his wife’s body parts inside a Lenexa storage unit last month.

He was also charged this week in connection with the 2016 death of a man in Palm Springs, Calif., according to southern California media reports.

Rey, 35, told authorities that his wife died after giving birth in a Kansas City hotel room. He cut up the body, placed it in several containers, which he took to the Lenexa storage unit where he and his two small children slept, according to court documents.

He is now held in Johnson County, where his court-appointed attorney filed a motion seeking a psychological examination.

Attorney Courtney Henderson said he has a “good faith belief” that Rey is unable to understand the gravity of the charges he faces.

Henderson also said in the motion that “because of defendant’s demeanor when discussion of his case is attempted with him by his attorney, defendant’s attorney has a good faith belief that accused is unable to effectively assist in his defense due to a mental or physical condition.”

Rey is charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct.

In Jackson County, he is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

