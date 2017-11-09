KCPD make arrest in fatal stabbing involving cane with a knife at the end of it

Kansas City police have arrested a person of interest in connection to a stabbing attack Wednesday that left a woman dead and a man with critical injuries.
The stabbing was reported about 5:30 p.m. at a Phillips 66 gas station in the 1500 block of West 12th Street near Wyoming Avenue in the West Bottoms. Names of the victims and suspect have not been released.
Police said they believe the perpetrator, a man in his 50s, used a cane with a knife at the end of it. They said the suspect had an argument with the woman inside the gas station and stabbed her. The second victim tried to help her but was stabbed too. That person remained in critical condition, police said.
The suspect ran westbound after the incident.
