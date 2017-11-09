Police say a man used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in the West Bottoms.
Police say a man used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in the West Bottoms. Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com
Police say a man used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in the West Bottoms. Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com

Crime

KCPD make arrest in fatal stabbing involving cane with a knife at the end of it

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 4:53 PM

Kansas City police have arrested a person of interest in connection to a stabbing attack Wednesday that left a woman dead and a man with critical injuries.

The stabbing was reported about 5:30 p.m. at a Phillips 66 gas station in the 1500 block of West 12th Street near Wyoming Avenue in the West Bottoms. Names of the victims and suspect have not been released.

Police said they believe the perpetrator, a man in his 50s, used a cane with a knife at the end of it. They said the suspect had an argument with the woman inside the gas station and stabbed her. The second victim tried to help her but was stabbed too. That person remained in critical condition, police said.

The suspect ran westbound after the incident.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

    Police said Thursday that Jungerman was not a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert.

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 1:14

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting
Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?
Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

View More Video