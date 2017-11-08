Police were searching for a man they believe used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in Kansas City.
Police were searching for a man they believe used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in Kansas City. Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com
Police were searching for a man they believe used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in Kansas City. Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com

Crime

Police: Man used cane with knife at the end of it in fatal KC stabbing

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 8:19 PM

Police were searching for a man they believe used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in Kansas City.

The stabbing was reported about 5:30 p.m. at a Phillips 66 gas station in the 1500 block of West 12th Street near Wyoming Avenue in the West Bottoms.

Darrin Snapp, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said a man in his 50s stabbed the victims after a verbal quarrel inside the gas station between the suspect and one of the victims.

The second victim joined the disturbance to aid the first victim before being stabbed, Snapp said. That person was in critical condition.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area westbound on foot.

The death marked the 125th reported homicide of the year in Kansas City.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

    The Oct.1 downtown Lawrence shooting, where three suspects from Topeka were arrested for violence connected to the killing of three victims, enhanced the belief that Lawrence has been importing crime from Topeka. But is that true? Here's what people from Lawrence and Topeka have to say.

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?
Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house
Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

View More Video