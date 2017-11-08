Police: Man used cane with knife at the end of it in fatal KC stabbing

Police were searching for a man they believe used a cane with a knife at the end of it to fatally stab one person and injure another Wednesday in Kansas City.
The stabbing was reported about 5:30 p.m. at a Phillips 66 gas station in the 1500 block of West 12th Street near Wyoming Avenue in the West Bottoms.
Darrin Snapp, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said a man in his 50s stabbed the victims after a verbal quarrel inside the gas station between the suspect and one of the victims.
The second victim joined the disturbance to aid the first victim before being stabbed, Snapp said. That person was in critical condition.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area westbound on foot.
The death marked the 125th reported homicide of the year in Kansas City.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
