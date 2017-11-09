Crime

One dead, suspect in custody in Blue Springs restaurant shooting

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 1:14 PM

A shooting at the Bethlehem Cafe in Blue Springs has left one person dead, with a suspect in custody, the city of Blue Springs reported.

The shooting, which happened around noon at 1512 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, is under investigation, but police say any danger has passed.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” the city reported on its Twitter page, @BlueSpringsGov.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died of the injuries there, the city reported.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

