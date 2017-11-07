Crime

One mom beats up another when talk about Leavenworth school fight goes bad fast

By Joe Robertson

November 07, 2017 4:39 PM

A fight between Leavenworth school children got much worse when one child’s mother attempted to talk it over with the other child’s mother but got beat up instead.

A Leavenworth County jury Monday convicted Amanda Lee Gross, 34, of battery after hearing testimony that she heavily punched another child’s mother, breaking bones and cutting her lip.

The fight happened Feb. 2 in Leavenworth after school on the same day that the two moms’ children had had a fight in school.

The mom of one of the fighting children went to Gross’s house to talk about the situation, testimony showed. Gross ran out of the house and punched the woman three or four times in her face. Gross followed her to her car and hit her two more times.

The woman suffered several injuries including a broken orbital bone, a nasal fracture, a cut on her lip that required stitches and a busted tooth that had to be extracted.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 13.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

