Gun battle during FBI task force traffic stop leaves 3 suspects wounded in KCK

Multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday are sorting out the events that led to officers exchanging gunfire with suspects in a car in Kansas City, Kan., Monday night.
At least one suspect suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound, and two other suspects may have been hit by a bullet or shrapnel, a police spokesman said. No officers were injured.
Kansas City, Kan., police and other officers in the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue around 10:15 p.m. They stopped a car carrying people thought to be suspects of an ongoing investigation, Kansas City, Kan., Police Officer Cameron Morgan said.
Law enforcement at the scene fired on the car. At least one KCK officer fired shots, Morgan said. Details on why they opened fire had not been released Monday morning. Names of suspects and information on any charges pending against them also had not yet been released.
There four occupants in the car, Morgan said.
While investigators were working the scene on Haskell, Kansas City police around 11:40 p.m. pursued another vehicle that officers thought at that time had occupants possibly connected to the traffic stop at Haskell.
Three persons fled into a house in the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue in Kansas City. Police conducted a stakeout until it was determined early Monday morning that the people in the house were not involved with the shooting situation on Haskell, so police left the scene.
