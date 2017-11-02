Antwan T. Crosby was arrested Thursday on a Johnson County warrant for failing to appear for sentencing in an identity theft case.
Crime

Accused rapist suspected of posing as Uber driver arrested in Johnson County

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 4:35 PM

A man suspected of posing as an Uber driver and raping his female passengers is in custody in Johnson County, authorities said Thursday.

Antwan T. Crosby was arrested Thursday on an unrelated charge — on a warrant for failing to appear for sentencing in an identity theft case. He is scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.

Crosby, 33, of Overland Park, is a suspect in numerous sexual assaults in the Kansas City area, authorities said. He is charged in Jackson County with rape, sodomy, kidnapping and stealing.

Crosby is accused of picking up intoxicated women in the Westport and Power & Light districts by posing as a driver for the ride-hail application Uber.

Bond for Crosby in Johnson County was set at $150,000. Authorities did not say when he would appear to answer charges in Jackson County.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash-only bond in that case.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

