Antwan T. Crosby
Crime

This wanted man posed as a KC Uber driver and raped intoxicated women, police say

By Glenn E. Rice And Tony Rizzo

grice@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 2:06 PM

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of posing as an Uber driver, picking up intoxicated women and sexually assaulting them.

Antwan T. Crosby, 33, of Overland Park is charged in Jackson County with rape, sodomy, kidnapping and stealing.

Authorities have accused Crosby of picking up women in the Westport and Power & Light districts. He is a suspect in numerous sexual assaults in Kansas City and Kansas City, Kan. Crosby is accused of luring his victims by posing as an Uber driver.

In Johnson County, a judge in September issued a warrant for Crosby’s arrest after he failed to appear for sentencing in an identity theft case.

His bond in Johnson County is set at $150,000, according to court records.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

