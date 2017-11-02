Maximum prison time ordered for man who set Fort Leavenworth army nurse on fire

A former civilian hospital employee at Fort Leavenworth was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for trying to kill his supervisor by setting her on fire.
Clifford Currie was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., where a jury in August found him guilty of assault with the intent to kill.
His supervisor, First Lt. Katie Blanchard, was severely burned in the September 2016 incident at the Munson Army Health Center on Fort Leavenworth.
“This evil act sentenced Lt. Blanchard to a lifetime of continued torture,” Chief District Judge Julie Robinson said.
After imposing the sentence — the maximum allowed under the law — Robinson addressed Blanchard directly.
“My heart is filled with sorrow for you,” the judge said.
She added that she admired her so much for how she has handled the ordeal.
When the judge asked Currie for a comment before sentencing, he declined to say anything.
According to court documents and trial testimony, Blanchard was in her office when Currie doused her with a flammable liquid and ignited it.
Currie also attacked her with a razor and a pair of scissors before other employees were able to intervene and subdue him.
A co-worker heard Blanchard’s screams and saw her on fire from the chest up.
That woman rushed to Blanchard and attempted to put out the fire while keeping Currie away from her.
She later told investigators that Currie had a bladed weapon in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other and put his foot on Blanchard’s neck.
The woman grabbed Currie’s leg and tripped him to the ground. Other employees arrived and held Currie and tend to Blanchard’s injries.
Blanchard had previous difficulties in supervising Currie and had asked for others to be present whenever she spoke with him.
During the incident, the victim yelled, “I told you this would happen,” according to court documents.
Another witness said that when an emergency responder yelled that the victim may have suffered chemical burns, Currie yelled, “It’s gasoline you idiot.”
