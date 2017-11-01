More Videos

Independence police are circulating a surveillance video showing a person of interest in a burglary and homicide that left a 72-year-old man dead Monday. Police think the suspect was injured and also are looking for the white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seen in the video. Independence Police Department, Ian Cummings
Crime

Video shows person of interest in killing of 72-year-old Independence man

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 12:22 PM

Independence police are circulating a surveillance video that they say shows a person of interest in the killing of a 72-year-old man in his home on Monday.

Officers dispatched to investigate a reported burglary about 10:30 a.m. Monday found the body of William F. Domann inside his home in the 12500 block of East 43rd Street.

At the scene, police said it appeared someone had forced their way into the home. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The video shows a man who police said may have been injured during the incident. The video also shows a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that police are trying to identify.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, the Independence Police Department Tips Hotline at 816-325-7777 or send email to leads@indepmo.org.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

