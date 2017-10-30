Human remains found in Lenexa unit identified by family, reports say

More Videos

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance 0:21

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

Pause
Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting 1:58

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people 2:53

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:51

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

  • Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

    Lenexa police are investigating human remains found in the U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lenexa facility at 9250 Marshall Dr. They were called to the scene on Tuesday evening on a report of people living inside the business.

Lenexa police are investigating human remains found in the U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lenexa facility at 9250 Marshall Dr. They were called to the scene on Tuesday evening on a report of people living inside the business. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Lenexa police are investigating human remains found in the U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lenexa facility at 9250 Marshall Dr. They were called to the scene on Tuesday evening on a report of people living inside the business. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Crime

Human remains found in Lenexa unit identified by family, reports say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 7:54 PM

Days after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit, family members have identified the victim as a woman named Jessica Monteiro Rey, according to local media reports.

Fox 4 reported Monday night that Jessica Monteiro Rey was married to Justin Todd Rey. The two had a toddler and a five-day-old baby, the report said.

In a separate report Monday, family members in California told KSHB that police notified them last week of the death and that Jessica Monteiro Rey’s remains were identified by her fingerprints. The family members said the victim was in her early 30s.

A witness recently told Fox 4 that he met Justin Rey before the remains were found in the storage unit. The husband allegedly told the witness that Jessica Monteiro Rey died while giving birth.

Justin Rey, 35, of of Flagstaff, Ariz., was recently charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. The Arizona man was being held on a $1 million bond, and is scheduled to be in court Nov. 2.

Lenexa police found Justin Rey and the two children on Oct. 24 after receiving a call about people sleeping inside a U-Haul storage unit in the 9200 block of Marshall Drive.

At the scene, police said they found human remains in the unit.

As of Monday, police had not announced the identity of the remains.

The investigation was considered ongoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance 0:21

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

Pause
Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting 1:58

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people 2:53

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:51

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

View More Video