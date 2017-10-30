Human remains found in Lenexa unit identified by family, reports say

Days after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit, family members have identified the victim as a woman named Jessica Monteiro Rey, according to local media reports.
Fox 4 reported Monday night that Jessica Monteiro Rey was married to Justin Todd Rey. The two had a toddler and a five-day-old baby, the report said.
In a separate report Monday, family members in California told KSHB that police notified them last week of the death and that Jessica Monteiro Rey’s remains were identified by her fingerprints. The family members said the victim was in her early 30s.
A witness recently told Fox 4 that he met Justin Rey before the remains were found in the storage unit. The husband allegedly told the witness that Jessica Monteiro Rey died while giving birth.
Justin Rey, 35, of of Flagstaff, Ariz., was recently charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. The Arizona man was being held on a $1 million bond, and is scheduled to be in court Nov. 2.
Lenexa police found Justin Rey and the two children on Oct. 24 after receiving a call about people sleeping inside a U-Haul storage unit in the 9200 block of Marshall Drive.
At the scene, police said they found human remains in the unit.
As of Monday, police had not announced the identity of the remains.
The investigation was considered ongoing.
