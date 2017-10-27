Human remains found in Lenexa storage unit lead to child endangerment charges

The discovery of human remains inside a Lenexa storage unit has led to child endangerment charges against an Arizona man.
Justin Todd Rey, 35, of Flagstaff, Ariz., is charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct.
Lenexa police found Rey and the two children on Tuesday night after receiving a call about people sleeping inside a storage unit in the 9200 block of Marshall Drive.
When officer arrived to check on the people, they found human remains in the unit.
Police have not released the ages of the children Rey is now accused of endangering.
The investigation into the discovery of the human remains is continuing.
Rey is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday morning.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
