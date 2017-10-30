Jury to hear self-defense claim of man charged in killing at Shawnee gun store

Trial begins Monday for a man who claims he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot the owner of a Shawnee gun store.
De’Anthony Wiley is charged with felony first-degree murder in the January 2015 killing of Jon Bieker. He and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned She’s A Pistol.
Wiley, 22, is also charged with conspiracy and attempt to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.
Three other young men were charged in the case. One has pleaded guilty and a second was found guilty at trial. The case is pending against the fourth man.
According to previous court testimony, the four defendants entered the store and confronted Becky Bieker. Two of them pointed guns at her and one punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.
Her husband then came from a back room and began firing shots as the robbers fled. Three of them, including Wiley, were hit.
According to Wiley and his attorneys, at that point he was on the ground, unable to move, and was attempting to give up. But he claims that when Jon Bieker continued approaching him and firing, he shot Bieker in self-defense.
Wiley was left partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.
The trial in Johnson County District Court is expected to last through the end of the week.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments