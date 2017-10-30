De’Anthony Wiley
De’Anthony Wiley Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
De’Anthony Wiley Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Jury to hear self-defense claim of man charged in killing at Shawnee gun store

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 7:31 AM

Trial begins Monday for a man who claims he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot the owner of a Shawnee gun store.

De’Anthony Wiley is charged with felony first-degree murder in the January 2015 killing of Jon Bieker. He and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned She’s A Pistol.

Wiley, 22, is also charged with conspiracy and attempt to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Three other young men were charged in the case. One has pleaded guilty and a second was found guilty at trial. The case is pending against the fourth man.

According to previous court testimony, the four defendants entered the store and confronted Becky Bieker. Two of them pointed guns at her and one punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

Her husband then came from a back room and began firing shots as the robbers fled. Three of them, including Wiley, were hit.

According to Wiley and his attorneys, at that point he was on the ground, unable to move, and was attempting to give up. But he claims that when Jon Bieker continued approaching him and firing, he shot Bieker in self-defense.

Wiley was left partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

The trial in Johnson County District Court is expected to last through the end of the week.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

View More Video