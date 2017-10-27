Crime

Ozarks man who trailed woman while masturbating in a Walmart has history of the offense

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 9:59 AM

An Ozarks man who has multiple convictions for masturbating while trailing women has pleaded guilty for doing the same thing earlier this month.

Bobby Green of Springfield pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct on Tuesday. Green, 47, trailed a woman through a Walmart while masturbating. When he was caught by a security officer, he evaded the officer and ran to a nearby department store, where he followed another woman and continued masturbating, according to court documents reported on by the Springfield News-Leader.

He was charged eight days later and was sentenced to two years in the Greene County Jail — a maximum sentence.

Green has 10 prior convictions for sexual misconduct and is a registered sex offender, the News-Leader reported. Most of his convictions are for masturbating while following women in public places.

“It’s unconsenting, so we take it seriously,” Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Stephanie Wan told the News-Leader.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

