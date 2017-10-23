‘Horrible pain and anger’ as victims’ families see KC trail killing suspect in court

More Videos

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

Pause
Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 1:18

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:26

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 1:04

The Olathe murder-suicide investigation

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting 1:58

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting

Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting 2:12

Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people 2:53

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people

  • "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

    Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people.

Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Crime

‘Horrible pain and anger’ as victims’ families see KC trail killing suspect in court

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 1:47 PM

A 23-year-old man suspected in the killings of six people in south Kansas City appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday to face formal charges in three of the deaths.

Fredrick Scott is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slayings of Steven Gibbons, 57; John Palmer, 54; and Karen Harmeyer, 64.

Prosecutors have also named Scott as a person of interest in the killings of David Lenox, 67, Timothy S. Rice, 57, and Mike Darby, 61.

On Monday, about a dozen family members of victims attended the court hearing, including relatives of Rice and Darby who still hope to see charges filed in those deaths.

Darby’s son Brian said his family would continue attending court hearings to show prosecutors they are paying attention.

“It’s going to be a long process,” Brian Darby said. “It’s still a balance between horrible pain and anger. Today, it was more anger.

“We’re going to get through it together. The holidays are coming up. But we have a lot of friends and family.”

All five of the male victims were fatally shot, most from behind, in surprise attacks as they walked dogs, visited parks and, in one case, walked down a city street.

The killings happened within about a year. The first, Palmer, was killed Aug. 19, 2016, near Indian Creek Trail. The last, Gibbons, was gunned down after getting off a bus near 67th and Troost Avenue on Aug. 13.

Harmeyer’s body was found in July in the 12000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Grandview. Prosecutors filed charges against Scott in that killing earlier this month and did not disclose any details about Harmeyer’s death.

Scott is black and the six victims were white. In 2014 Scott threatened to shoot up a school and “kill all white people,” according to court records. His mother said he was demonized by schizophrenia.

Police said they did not know if the shootings were racially motivated. Baker has said there was no clear motive.

Scott is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

On Monday, a judge entered a not guilty plea for Scott in the three murder charges and the three counts of armed criminal action. Scott is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 2.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

Pause
Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 1:18

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:26

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 1:04

The Olathe murder-suicide investigation

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting 1:58

Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting

Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting 2:12

Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people 2:53

Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people

  • "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

    Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people.

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

View More Video