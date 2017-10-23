North Kansas City begins death investigation after man found dead on front porch

North Kansas City police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday on the front porch of an apartment as a homicide.
The victim was identified as Zachary Thomas Murphy, 19, of Gladstone. Officers were called to the residence in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive at 2:46 a.m. on a shots fired call when they found the victim, said Maj. James Bagley.
The cause of death has not been released but it appears that Murphy died from gunshot wounds. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
