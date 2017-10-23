Crime

North Kansas City begins death investigation after man found dead on front porch

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 8:47 AM

North Kansas City police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday on the front porch of an apartment as a homicide.

The victim was identified as Zachary Thomas Murphy, 19, of Gladstone. Officers were called to the residence in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive at 2:46 a.m. on a shots fired call when they found the victim, said Maj. James Bagley.

The cause of death has not been released but it appears that Murphy died from gunshot wounds. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

    Prosecutors believe 25-year-old Trayneal Cubie of Kansas City led police on a high speed chase that topped 100 mph a day after authorities said he participated in an armed robbery of a woman.

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 1:18

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event
Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel 1:14

Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel

View More Video