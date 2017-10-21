Officer escapes serious injury after suspect opens fire during traffic stop in Belton

A police officer escaped serious injury after someone allegedly shot at them during a traffic stop Saturday evening in Belton.
Belton Police Department staffers posted about the incident on its Facebook page shortly before 8 p.m.
The post read: “This evening a Belton police officer went to make a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle when the driver evaded him. When the vehicle eventually stopped the suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officer. The officer was not struck and is doing fine. More information will come later.”
Authorities continue to search for the suspected gunman Saturday night.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments