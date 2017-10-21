Police believe three young men vandalized at least 75 vehicles overnight in Lee’s Summit.
Police: Vandals used air rifle to damage at least 75 vehicles in Lee’s Summit

By Toriano Porter

October 21, 2017 7:58 PM

The suspects allegedly used an air rifle to shoot out windows in 75 cars sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.

Police said the incidents were spread out but a number of reports were taken from the east and southwest part of the city.

Authorities identified a suspect vehicle as a gray, 1980s model Lincoln Town Car occupied by three males that appeared to be around 18 years old.

Police would like to review any video surveillance from homes in the area to see if residents caught the suspects or their vehicle on camera overnight.

Anyone with information should call the department’s TIPS hotline at 816-969-1752.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

