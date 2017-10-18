James R. McAllister
James R. McAllister Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
James R. McAllister Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Drunk driver sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 11:37 AM

A drunk driver who killed an Olathe school instructor in a 2016 traffic crash was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison.

James R. McAllister, 29, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty in September to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell.

McAllister was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the wreck. He has two prior DUI convictions, according to court documents, and also pleaded guilty to driving without the ignition interlock device he was required to have on his vehicle.

The wreck occurred on May 31, 2016, at the intersection of 191st Street and Nall Avenue when McAllister ran a stop sign and his SUV broad-sided the sedan driven by Vogel.

On Wednesday, a Johnson County judge followed a plea agreement and sentenced McAllister to nine years and seven months in prison.

He was given credit for the 505 days he has spent in jail since the wreck.

Vogel worked with special needs children as an autism instructional assistant for the Olathe school district.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence

    A resident of northeast Kansas City spoke to the media about safety concerns after a double shooting Tuesday night.

Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence

Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence 0:59

Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence
Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting 2:12

Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting
FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 1:06

FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones

View More Video