Drunk driver sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor

A drunk driver who killed an Olathe school instructor in a 2016 traffic crash was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison.
James R. McAllister, 29, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty in September to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell.
McAllister was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the wreck. He has two prior DUI convictions, according to court documents, and also pleaded guilty to driving without the ignition interlock device he was required to have on his vehicle.
The wreck occurred on May 31, 2016, at the intersection of 191st Street and Nall Avenue when McAllister ran a stop sign and his SUV broad-sided the sedan driven by Vogel.
On Wednesday, a Johnson County judge followed a plea agreement and sentenced McAllister to nine years and seven months in prison.
He was given credit for the 505 days he has spent in jail since the wreck.
Vogel worked with special needs children as an autism instructional assistant for the Olathe school district.
