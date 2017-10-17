Rigoberto “Rico” Rangel, 48, has been identified as a person of interest in the case of three sisters who had been missing for 51 days from a Tonganoxie foster home. The girls reportedly were seen Saturday with Rangel in Kansas City. The girls have been found safe and Rangel was detained.
Three missing Tonganoxie girls found safe; ‘person of interest’ arrested

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 17, 2017 7:12 AM

Three sisters missing from a Tonganoxie foster home for 51 days have been found safe, police said in a Facebook post early Tuesday.

Police also said they have arrested Rigoberto “Rico” Reyes Rangel, 48, whom they were calling a “person of interest.”

Police on Monday asked for help in finding Rangel because they feared the girls, all under the age of 16, were in danger.

The three girls — Emily, 15, Aimee, 14, and Christin Utter, 12 — disappeared from their foster home Aug. 26. Their foster parents, Debbie and Terry Miller, issued an urgent plea for the girls to return home and for the community’s help finding them.

“The girls are in a bad place,” Terry Miller told The Star on Monday. “It’s very dangerous for them. My girls could get hurt.”

Miller had received a tip on Saturday that the girls might have been with Rangel, who was working for a roofing company. The tipster said the Rangel was staying in the company owner’s basement along with three girls matching the description of the missing girls.

Rangel knew the girls because he had been a neighbor of theirs at a previous residence.

Police did not release where the girls had been found. They said information available to the police was limited and asked for time for the investigation to be finalized.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

