Body found on side of the road being investigated as homicide, KC police say

Kansas City police are investigating after the body of a male was found on the side of the road on Lydia Avenue late Monday night.
Police said officers were called out to the 8200 block of Lydia Avenue at 10:32 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a person down in the street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male who appeared to be in his mid-20s.
Police on Monday night said the victim’s cause of death is unknown but that it did not appear to be from natural causes. The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
