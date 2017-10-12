Man in country illegally guilty in drunken crash that killed Johnson County deputy

A 39-year-old man in the country illegally pleaded guilty Thursday to causing a traffic crash that killed a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy last year.

Adrian Espinosa-Flores, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless second-degree murder in the death of Master Deputy Brandon Collins.

Collins was killed on Sept. 11, 2016, while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 69 just north of 151st Street in Overland Park.

Collins’ patrol vehicle was parked when a pickup truck driven by Espinosa-Flores ran into the back of Collins’ vehicle, pushing it into the SUV that the deputy had pulled over.

On Thursday, he also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery for injuries suffered by the occupants of the SUV.

Espinosa-Flores was arrested nearby shortly after the crash and a preliminary test showed his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit, according to court documents.

After his arrest, Espinosa-Flores told investigators that he was on his way home to Kansas City, Kan., from a friend’s home in Belton when the crash occurred.

He told officers police that he had consumed four beers that night.

Espinosa-Flores is in the United States illegally, and will be taken into the custody of immigration officials once he completes his prison sentence.

He has been in the Johnson County Jail since the crash and his sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 12.