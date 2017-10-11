Overland Park officer seen on dash cam video hailed as hero —by suspect’s attorney

More Videos 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four Pause 0:32 Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 0:40 Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park 0:46 One man dead, woman injured in shooting Sunday night at Californos Restaurant in Westport 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Overland Park police sergeant wrestles gun from man after car stop A 34-year-man was charged Tuesday with threatening an Overland Park police sergeant with a gun following a car stop near 104th and Marty streets shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. The sergeant was able to disarm the man, who then started running away. The officer chased him and tackled him to the ground. A 34-year-man was charged Tuesday with threatening an Overland Park police sergeant with a gun following a car stop near 104th and Marty streets shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. The sergeant was able to disarm the man, who then started running away. The officer chased him and tackled him to the ground. Overland Park Police Department

