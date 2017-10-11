Man shot by Overland Park police faces felony charge

A felony charge was filed Wednesday against a man shot by Overland Park police at an apartment complex Monday.
Orville Edwin Butler III was charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for allegedly threatening an officer with a knife before he was shot.
Bond was set at $50,000.
Butler, 24, was hospitalized for one day. Police have not said where he was hit.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Larsen Lane.
Overland Park police said officers were called on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a knife.
When officers arrived, police said, Butler brandished a knife and charged at the officer. One officer fired his gun, striking Butler twice, according to police.
Johnson County has a special officer-involved shooting incident team that is now investigating the incident.
The results of the investigation will be turned over to District Attorney Steve Howe, who will decide if the officer’s actions were legally justified.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments