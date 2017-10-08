Man dies after shooting at south Kansas City apartment complex

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left a man dead.
Police received reports of the shooting at 6:20 a.m. in the East Hills Village Apartments in the 7600 block of Monroe Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital but died hours later. The victim is described as a male of unknown age.
Five to six gunshots broke the silence in the relatively quiet apartment complex just east of U.S. 71 south of 75th Street, said Malachi Verner, who was visiting his girlfriend, a resident there.
“It sounded really loud,” Verner said.
The sound awoke people, who rushed out their apartments to see what had happened.
Verner said he saw the body of a young man lying in the street.
“I’ve never seen him before,” Verner said.
He described the complex as being pretty quite. Violence like what happened Sunday doesn’t happen too often there, he said.
Brandon Hullum, who was visiting his three children all under the age of 5, said he heard some kind of weird noise but didn’t see anything.
It wasn’t until later that he found out there had been a homicide. As he was walking with his children, Hullum said he thinks there’s too much shooting going on. He said there needs to be something done to keep guns off the street.
“It’s a shame that people are getting use to it,” he said. “When you you get used to it, I think that’s when its a real problem.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
