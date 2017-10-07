KC police investigating Olive Street homicide, marking 112th killing of the year

Kansas City police discovered a victim of a shooting on Olive Street and are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said Saturday.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Olive Street. They found a man inside a residence, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was identified as Fredrick Solomon, 38.
The death would be the 112th homicide in Kansas City this year, compared to 94 at this time a year ago.
Detectives asked anyone with information to call police or the TIPS hotline, 816-474-8477.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
