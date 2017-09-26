Former Blue Springs doctor, Boy Scout leader sodomized teen for years

A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader was jailed Monday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
Jospeh T. Mackey, 45, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to statutory sodomy. Mackey was taken into custody and ordered held without bond.
His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
According to court records, the victim told investigators that he met Mackey through a scouting activity when he was 11 years old.
He later spent the night at Mackey’s home in Lee’s Summit home and also was a patient at Mackey’s Blue Springs office.
The victim told authorities had dozens of sexual encounters with the doctor between age 14 and adulthood.
Investigators found other victims who said they were abused by Mackey or were told by him that he was coordinating a sexual activities study for the University of Kansas. University officials told investigators that no such study existed, according to court documents.
After he became the subject of an investigation in 2013, Mackey surrendered his medical license.
