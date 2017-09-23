Raytown police are searching for an armed man that exchanged gunfire with the owner of a home the man is suspected of trying to burglarize.
Raytown police are searching for an armed man that exchanged gunfire with the owner of a home the man is suspected of trying to burglarize.
Raytown police are searching for an armed man that exchanged gunfire with the owner of a home the man is suspected of trying to burglarize.

Crime

Raytown police looking for burglary suspects after shootout with homeowner

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

September 23, 2017 10:35 PM

Raytown police are searching for an armed man — and another person — who exchanged gunfire with the owner of a home the man is suspected of trying to burglarize.

The incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of East 85th Street.

Police said a homeowner saw a man burglarizing his home when the man produced a handgun and fired shots at the homeowner.

The homeowner, police said, fired shots back at the man. The homeowner was not injured.

A second suspect was in a car parked near-by. Police do not know if the suspects were hit by gunfire. They fled the area after the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Deadly shooting in KCK

Deadly shooting in KCK 1:06

Deadly shooting in KCK
Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance 2:38

Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance
'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School 1:56

'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School

View More Video