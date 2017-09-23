Raytown police looking for burglary suspects after shootout with homeowner

Raytown police are searching for an armed man — and another person — who exchanged gunfire with the owner of a home the man is suspected of trying to burglarize.
The incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of East 85th Street.
Police said a homeowner saw a man burglarizing his home when the man produced a handgun and fired shots at the homeowner.
The homeowner, police said, fired shots back at the man. The homeowner was not injured.
A second suspect was in a car parked near-by. Police do not know if the suspects were hit by gunfire. They fled the area after the exchange of gunfire, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments