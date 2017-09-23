Uptick in violence continued in Westport early Saturday, leaving two victims shot

Kansas City police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Westport that injured two, leaving one in critical condition.
The shooting occurred at 2:46 a.m. near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue as officers and Westport Security were starting to clear the streets of pedestrian traffic, said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a police spokeswoman.
Several gunshots were fired and officers responded toward the sound of those shots, Thompson said. That’s when officers found the two victims and a suspect running away.
“Officers chased the suspect to the area of 41st and Main where he was taken into custody and a firearm was also recovered,” Thompson said in an email.
The victims are in stable condition, she said.
The Westport area has seen an increase in violence, with multiple shootings being reported and extra security provided in the early morning hours.
Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab
