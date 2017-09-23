The Westport area has seen an increase in violence, including a shooting last month that left one dead.
Uptick in violence continued in Westport early Saturday, leaving two victims shot

By Laura Bauer

lbauer@kcstar.com

September 23, 2017 10:53 AM

Kansas City police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Westport that injured two, leaving one in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at 2:46 a.m. near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue as officers and Westport Security were starting to clear the streets of pedestrian traffic, said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a police spokeswoman.

Several gunshots were fired and officers responded toward the sound of those shots, Thompson said. That’s when officers found the two victims and a suspect running away.

“Officers chased the suspect to the area of 41st and Main where he was taken into custody and a firearm was also recovered,” Thompson said in an email.

The victims are in stable condition, she said.

The Westport area has seen an increase in violence, with multiple shootings being reported and extra security provided in the early morning hours.

Pause
    Lee's Summit Police officer Thomas Orr III was shot and killed on August 20th while off-duty as an innocent bystander at Californos restaurant in Westport. Funeral services took place Thursday morning for Orr, who worked as a school resource officer at Campbell Middle School for the department.

Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab

