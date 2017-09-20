Police investigating after two men killed, one injured at Kensington Park in KCK

Police were investigating after two men were killed and another was found injured Wednesday at a park in Kansas City, Kan.
The incident was reported about 7:55 p.m. at Kensington Park located in the 2900 block of State Avenue.
Officers working the scene of two dead bodies at 29th & State. No further details.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) September 21, 2017
A double shooting was initially reported in the incident, but a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately know how the men died.
Investigators are also trying to determine how the third man was injured.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
