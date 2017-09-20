More Videos

  • Deadly shooting in KCK

    A spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed Wednesday at a park in Kansas City, Kan.

Crime

Police investigating after two men killed, one injured at Kensington Park in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

September 20, 2017 8:17 PM

Police were investigating after two men were killed and another was found injured Wednesday at a park in Kansas City, Kan.

The incident was reported about 7:55 p.m. at Kensington Park located in the 2900 block of State Avenue.

A double shooting was initially reported in the incident, but a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately know how the men died.

Investigators are also trying to determine how the third man was injured.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

