KCPD refused family’s report of missing loved one who later turned up dead

More Videos 1:06 Deadly shooting in KCK Pause 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:38 Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance 1:31 How survivors escaped ambush by gunfire 2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 0:30 Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 1:26 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance Carrie Mae Blewett was found dead on Aug. 4, at 51st and College in Kansas City, three weeks after family reported her missing to police. An officer failed to take initial missing person’s report because there was nothing to suggest Blewett was in danger. Music: "Anguish" Kevin MacLeod/CC BY 3.0 Carrie Mae Blewett was found dead on Aug. 4, at 51st and College in Kansas City, three weeks after family reported her missing to police. An officer failed to take initial missing person’s report because there was nothing to suggest Blewett was in danger. Music: "Anguish" Kevin MacLeod/CC BY 3.0 Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Carrie Mae Blewett was found dead on Aug. 4, at 51st and College in Kansas City, three weeks after family reported her missing to police. An officer failed to take initial missing person’s report because there was nothing to suggest Blewett was in danger. Music: "Anguish" Kevin MacLeod/CC BY 3.0 Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star