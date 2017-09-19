Cellphone store employee died a ‘hero’ trying to help clerk during a robbery

More Videos 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Pause 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:35 Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents 0:55 Why David Beaty isn't worried about KU players' demeanor after 1-2 start 0:46 One man dead, woman injured in shooting Sunday night at Californos Restaurant in Westport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Tammy Ljungblad and Kaitlyn Schwartz The Kansas City Star

