Bomb threats to Roeland Park Walmart land man in jail

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 8:24 AM

A 42-year-old man is jailed after allegedly phoning in numerous bomb threats that disrupted business at Walmart in Roeland Park.

Larry Wilbanks was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on Monday. He is being held on a bond of $500,000.

Wilbanks, of Kansas City, Kan., is charged with seven counts of aggravated criminal threat and one count of criminal threat.

According to Johnson County court documents, the threats were called in between May 19 and August 19.

If he posts bond, Wilbanks is ordered to stay away from any Walmart property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

