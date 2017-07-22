Three homicides reported within a four-hour time span Friday night in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating three shooting deaths that occurred within a four-hour time span on Friday night, bringing the city’s steadily rising homicide count to 84 in 2017.
Police said officers were sent to the 2500 block of Van Brunt just after 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man on the front porch of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The Kansas City Fire Department, which also responded, declared the victim dead at the scene.
At about 8:15 p.m., a man called police to report that his son had been shot at a residence in the 3800 block of East Sixth Street in northeast Kansas City. Officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police the victim was in the front yard when an unknown person shot him. The motive for the shooting was not known, police said.
Police described the suspect as a slim black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-2, wearing a white tank top and a white T-shirt over his face. He was last seen on foot headed east on East Sixth Street, police said.
Another man was shot and killed shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday inside a vehicle at Avenue Car Wash in the 5700 block of Independence Avenue.
Police ask anyone with information on any of the homicides to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments