July 20, 2017 7:21 PM

Man found shot inside vehicle in KC pronounced dead at hospital short time later

By Toriano Porter

Police in Kansas City were investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was found shot inside a vehicle near East 28th Street and Walrond Avenue.

The man was located shortly before 5:40 p.m. Thursday and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police did not immediately release a motive for the shooting or suspect information.

The homicide was the 81st recorded in Kansas City in 2017. There were 55 homicides at this point last year.

Anyone with information about the latest homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

