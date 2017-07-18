Injured Johnson County, Mo., deputy fires at fleeing car that struck him

A Johnson County, Mo., sheriff deputy was injured Monday evening when he was struck by a car during a confrontation with a verbally abusive man.
The deputy fired at the car as it sped away. The deputy was treated at a hospital for his injuries.
The incident began about 6 p.m. Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested help with a man who had been involved in a vehicular assault at a grocery store in Lone Jack.
The man was headed east on U.S. 50 from Lone Jack and was believed to be headed into Johnson County, Mo.
About 20 minutes later, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office notified Johnson County dispatchers that the man was at the El Paso restaurant at 1366 N.W. 555th Road in Holden, Mo. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was talking with the man on the phone.
A Johnson County deputy responded to the restaurant and waited for the man to leave. As the deputy approached, the man became verbally abusive and refused to follow any of the deputy’s instructions.
The man got into his car. As he attempted to drive away, the deputy tried to stop him and the car struck the deputy. In response, the deputy fired at the car.
The car sped away, heading north on Missouri 131. About two miles later, the man lost control and the car ran off the road and overturned. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital.
The deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the assault on the deputy. Information about the incident was to be forwarded to the Johnson County prosecutor for the possible filing of formal charges.
Robert A. Cronkleton
