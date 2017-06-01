Woman found dead in KC one day before 25th birthday

The family of a woman found dead Thursday inside a home in Kansas City said she died a day before her 25th birthday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family members to help cover funeral expenses.
Kansas City officers found Ashley Geddes dead about 12:55 p.m. inside a home in the 10500 block of East 45th Place.
Police did not say how Geddes died, nor did they identify her, but family members said Geddes was killed one day shy of her 25th birthday.
“My beloved niece Ashley Nicole Geddes, 24, was found brutally murdered on June 1, 2017,” a man that identified himself as Geddes’ uncle wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My family and I are asking for your help to cover the funeral expenses.”
The man pleaded on the site for anyone with information to come forward.
Attempts to reach family members for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.
“There are no suspects at this time so we are also asking that if anyone has any information to please contact the TIPS hotline at (816)-474-8477,” the uncle wrote.
According to several social media posts, Geddes was a rapper and model with a heavy presence on the local entertainment scene.
If police rule Geddes’ death a homicide, it would marked the city’s 53rd homicide of the year.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
