Couple shot in road-rage incident had just left ultrasound appointment, family says

Family members raising money for a young pregnant woman whose boyfriend was fatally shot in a road rage incident this week said the couple had been driving slowly because they had gotten lost after going to a 3D ultrasound appointment.
Police say Chris Hutson, 19, of Lee’s Summit, was shot and killed while driving last week around 4:15 p.m. on Holmes Road near Interstate 435. A man began heckling Hutson for driving slow, and when the man passed them, Hutson pulled up to the man and argued with him, police have said.
They were driving cautiously as they tried to figure out where they were, a relative wrote on a GoFundMe page.
Hutson was fatally shot in the head. His girlfriend, identified as Tailer Monroe in the GoFundMe account, was grazed by a bullet. The Star had been unable to contact the creator of the page as of Thursday morning.
According to the fundraising page, the high school sweethearts had been together for four years.
Hutson worked at a bank, a job that paid enough to support his growing family, the page says.
“Tailer and Chris had a 5 year plan in place,” a fundraising page states. “This plan was going to allow her to finish college and become an orthodontist all while staying at home with the baby Chris while father Chris worked. After she finished then Chris would start trade school and Tailer would work. Being young wasn’t stopping them on making very mature decisions.”
The page says that Chris had set money aside for his girlfriend’s 3D ultrasound, which gives prospective parents a fuller view of a baby in utero, and the 3D images are posted on the page.
The suspect remains at large but police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to identify a white, bald male driver in a blue car.
