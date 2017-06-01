Couple shot in road-rage incident had just left ultrasound appointment, family says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 GoFundMe project follows road rage shooting that left expectant father dead Pause 3:29 Who are Kansas City's serial killers? 1:21 Residents concerned, fearful after discovery of body off Trolley Track Trail 1:06 Suspect in Lenexa vehicle theft 0:37 One dead after driver strikes teenagers 2:53 Family, neighbors weigh in on murders along Indian Creek Trail system 0:52 Indian Creek Trail: 'A serene place' 1:19 After shooting, police searching for woman and child in Independence 1:40 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 0:49 After shooting, police searching for woman and child in Independence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Police say Chris Hutson, 19, of Lee’s Summit, was shot and killed while driving last week around 4:15 p.m. on Holmes Road near Interstate 435. A man began heckling Hutson for driving slow, and when the man passed them, Hutson pulled up to the man and argued with him, police have said. cochsner@kcstar.com

Police say Chris Hutson, 19, of Lee’s Summit, was shot and killed while driving last week around 4:15 p.m. on Holmes Road near Interstate 435. A man began heckling Hutson for driving slow, and when the man passed them, Hutson pulled up to the man and argued with him, police have said. cochsner@kcstar.com