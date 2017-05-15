KC police release name of man killed during alleged burglary

Kansas City police have released the name of a man fatally shot Sunday morning, allegedly while breaking into a home.
Lonnie Black, 35, was shot and killed about 3:50 a.m. at a house in the 4000 block of East 69th Street.
Upon arrival, police were told that a man had broken into the house. A resident shot Black, who died at the scene. Police took the resident in for questioning.
Police said a second resident of the house also was shot but had only minor injuries.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments