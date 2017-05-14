Alleged intruder fatally shot during early morning home invasion in KC

Police on Sunday morning were investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly had broken into a Kansas City house during a home invasion.
Officers responded to the shooting about 3:50 a.m. at a house in the 4000 block of East 69th Street.
Upon arrival, officers were told that a man had broken into the house. The resident shot the alleged intruder, who died at the scene.
Police said a second resident of the house also was shot but had only minor injuries.
