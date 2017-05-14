Crime

May 14, 2017 7:52 AM

Alleged intruder fatally shot during early morning home invasion in KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police on Sunday morning were investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly had broken into a Kansas City house during a home invasion.

Officers responded to the shooting about 3:50 a.m. at a house in the 4000 block of East 69th Street.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a man had broken into the house. The resident shot the alleged intruder, who died at the scene.

Police said a second resident of the house also was shot but had only minor injuries.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gun violence on the rise

Gun violence on the rise 0:59

Gun violence on the rise
Trauma surgeon describes wounds from different-sized weapons 1:02

Trauma surgeon describes wounds from different-sized weapons
Gunshot victim can still smell the gunpowder 2:48

Gunshot victim can still smell the gunpowder

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos